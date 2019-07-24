Future Lifestyle Fashions sees eight per cent dip in Q1 net profits

Future Lifestyle Fashions’ net profit fell eight per cent in Q1. As eevenue rose 17 per cent compared to the same quarter last fiscal. Future Lifestyle Fashions, part of the Future Group, sets the trend for Indian lifestyle fashion business by integrating some of India's most popular lifestyle retail destinations: Central, Brand Factory and Planet Sports and over 20 domestic and global fashion brands.

With a team of talented business professionals, fashion designers and entrepreneurs the company aims to provide a perfect blend of modern and traditional fashion to the Indian customer. Future Lifestyle is India’s largest integrated fashion company with a diversified portfolio spanning 30 fashion brands such as Lee Cooper, Indigo Nation, Jealous 21, Bare and All. It retails through over 400 stores spread over six million sq ft.

Future Lifestyle Fashions strengthened its retail presence during the quarter with the addition of three Central stores, six Brand Factory stores, and two stores for its plus-size brand All. Brand Factory is the country’s largest multi-brand discount outlet channel. Future Lifestyle Fashions also has exclusive manufacturing and marketing licenses for India for certain global brands. It has also invested in fast growing fashion brands. Its in-house brands contribute about 40 per cent of revenue.