Future Retail to continue focus on Big Bazaar and FBB

Future Retail will continue to focus on the expansion of its Big Bazaar and Fashion Big Bazaar (FBB) stores. Currently, Big Bazaar and FBB contribute around 85 per cent to the company’s overall revenue. Future Retail saw a drop in footfalls amid the economic slowdown but is confident of a revival in the fourth quarter on the back of its expansion and cost-cutting measure. For Easyday, the company has taken a pause in its expansion and has quit particular geographies to ensure that the network effect that it is seeking is consolidated and the business can be put back on track in terms of profitability.

Future Retail, a part of the Future Group, currently operates more than 1,550 stores for its brands Big Bazaar, FBB, Easyday, and Ezone, among others. Future Retail is also working on plans to improve its supply chain network. Much progress has been made on the omni channel platform as it is providing an online shopping facility to customers. It is a facility where products can be picked from the stores even though an online order was placed for it. Similarly, products ordered at the stores can be delivered at the doorsteps of the consumer.