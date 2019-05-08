Future Style Lab’s brand Ancestry opens store in Chennai

Ancestry, a brand from Future Style Lab has opened a new outlet in Chennai, this will take the number of Ancestry outlets in the country to six. Ancestry has five outlets in the country these are in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

A new age fashion brand Ancestry offers women’s apparel, home and gifting products. Ancestry is a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion brand. The brand focuses on re-interpreting Indian heritage to cater to the modern woman. It is a mix of organic, heritage and handcrafted products. The collection comprises exquisite contemporary Indian outfits from kurtas to long dresses, petite short dresses, tunic tops, and many more in pastel and breezy colours. Ancestry will offer Indian lifestyle and clothes re-imagined based on key international trends. The aim is to provide a fresh lifestyle solution for the modern Indian.

The collection is Indian textile fashion that has been revisited and reimagined. It amalgamates Indian heritage with craft techniques. Taking a hint from sustainable cotton, the contemporary designs of Ancestry have been created. The target is: a woman who represents the evolving face of contemporary India. She is curious about the world and finds new paths to discover it. Despite everything she remains rooted and innately Indian. She is driven by her cultural capital to appreciate design and aesthetics.