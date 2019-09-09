FutureStyle Lab’s brand Ancestry opens first store in Bangalore

Women’s wear brand from the stable of Future Style Lab, Ancestry has made a mark in re-interpreting Indian heritage to cater to the modern woman. With stores already running successfully in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the brand has now stepped into Bangalore with a new store. The store has come up in Bangalore's thriving mall 1MG. The contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion label offers women’s apparel, home and gifting products. Ancestry focuses on re-interpreting Indian heritage to cater to the modern woman. The brand is a mix of organic, heritage and handcrafted products. The collection comprises exquisite contemporary Indian outfits from kurtas to long dresses, petite short dresses, tunic tops, and many more in pastel and breezy colors.

Ancestry offers clothes re-imagined based on key international trends. The collection is Indian textile fashion that has been revisited and reimagined. It amalgamates Indian heritage with craft techniques. The target audience is a woman who represents the evolving face of contemporary India. She is curious about the world and finds new paths to discover it. Despite everything she remains rooted and innately Indian. She is driven by her cultural capital to appreciate design and aesthetics. The brand, within a year of its launch, has become synonymous with contemporary and chic aesthetics. Ancestry has seven outlets in India. These are in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.