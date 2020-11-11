G-Star restructures store count

G-Star has redefined its geographic footprint in the United States. After the brand took a hit from the global coronavirus pandemic, like most brands have, they have decided to trim their fleet of stores to cut costs. G-Star will be continuing on with 10 thriving stores in the United States.

This reduction in store count will help better optimize G-Star’s retail footprint, and sufficiently meet customer demand. G-Star is also continuing to invest in building their online presence and e-commerce as customers have shifted more to shopping online during the era of coronavirus.

“The United States remains an important market for G-Star,” said Nicole Clayton, G-Star CEO and general manager North America, in a statement. “We are fully committed to expanding the brand with our loyal customers through growing online sales and our brick and mortar stores.”