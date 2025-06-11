Galia Lahav announces multi-million-dollar renovation of LA flagship

Israeli bridal and fashion house Galia Lahav has announced a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion of its South La Brea flagship in Los Angeles ahead of its 40th anniversary later this year.

Currently, the Galia Lahav flagship spans 5,760 square feet, and the retail transformation of the boutique will expand it to 8,800 square feet to make it one of the brand’s largest and most immersive retail destinations globally.

The new space is being designed by Cheryl Kaye Design Studio, known for blending elevated aesthetics with sensory-driven experiences, to build on the architectural language established in the bridal fashion house’s recent New York and London openings to create “a cohesive luxury experience across key markets”.

CGI of renovated Galia Lahav Los Angeles flagship Credits: Galia Lahav

In a statement, Galia Lahav said the new expanded Los Angeles boutique “will carry forward this architectural and experiential continuity, while channelling the unique energy and glamour of the West Coast,” to offer a space that is both "provocative and serene to enrich the emotional and tactile journey of the Galia Lahav client”.

Galia Lahav invests in the US market with expansion of its Los Angeles flagship store

The renovation and expansion is backed by a 1 million US dollar investment and is being driven by the bridal brand’s continued momentum in the US market. The Los Angeles store has reported 20 percent year-over-year growth and a 50 percent spike in Q1 2025 sales compared to Q1 2024, affirming the region’s strong demand for Galia Lahav’s bridal designs.

CGI of renovated Galia Lahav Los Angeles flagship Credits: Galia Lahav

To support the continued growth, the new expanded and reimagined space will introduce a VIP styling lounge designed to accommodate celebrity fittings, private bridal consultations, and event hosting as Galia Lahav looks to evolve the flagship into both a fashion and lifestyle destination.

The Los Angeles flagship will also showcase the brand’s extensive bridal collections and red carpet dresses, alongside a focus on ready-to-wear, and serve as a hub for collaborations and activations with luxury partners such as Jimmy Choo and Fleur du Mal.

The boutique will also be serviced by a team of more than 20 stylists and bridal specialists to enhance the customer experience.

The new-look Los Angeles flagship is slated to reopen later this year ahead of the brand’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

CGI of renovated Galia Lahav Los Angeles flagship Credits: Galia Lahav

The move follows Galia Lahav’s expansion in Europe with the opening of its fifth flagship store in London in August 2024. The 3,800-square-foot two-story boutique in Mayfair was designed to target the bridal brand’s growing customer base in the UK and Europe and features an elegant and sleek aesthetic with minimalist and opulent décor.