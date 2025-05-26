Gant launches 'Summer Getaway' campaign at Côte d'Azur
Gant is showcasing its SS25 collection in collaboration with a luxurious beach resort, complete with beach-ready looks in a beach bag.
The US brand took its SS25 campaign, themed ‘Summer Getaway’, to Théoule-sur-Mer on the Côte d’Azur, Gant announced on Monday. There, it partnered with the five-star hotel Château de Théoule and its beach resort, La Plage Blanche.
Until October, guests can purchase selected items, ranging from summery pieces to beach towels. Gant's partnership with the resort extends beyond its own pop-up space. Various areas and details are themed around the brand and its summer campaign. Gant is integrated everywhere, from sun loungers and umbrellas on the beach to board games and recommendations on the restaurant menu.
“We see this collaboration as an opportunity to create a deeper connection with our target audience through experiences,” said Fredrik Malm, executive vice president global commercial, brand and product at Gant. “La Plage Blanche reflects the effortless elegance and relaxed energy that define Gant’s summer lifestyle.”
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
