GAP opens store in West Delhi’s Pacific Mall

As a part of its India expansion plan GAP, has opened its fourth store spread over 4,500 sq. ft in West Delhi’s Pacific Mall. The latest addition takes the India total for the brand to 11. The mall is one of the capital’s premium shopping, entertainment and leisure destinations. The newly inaugurated store is located on the Ground floor and offers kids wear, menswear, womenswear and other fashion products.

The mall also houses GAP’s arch-rivals in the fashion retail business such as Zara, M&S, Guess, Calvin Klein to name a few. Zara store has been there for quite a long time now and offers two completely separate sections for men and women.

Other than Delhi-NCR the brand has stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. GAP recently formed exclusive partnership with Amazon to widen reach of Gap merchandise in places where Gap is not physically present. Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a subsidiary of Arvind, owns the rights to market and sell the brand in India. It launched Gap in 2015 with its first store in Delhi and now operates 11 stores in India.