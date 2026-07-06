Garage to open largest flagship store in New York City

Canadian fashion retailer Garage is continuing its international expansion with plans to open its largest, “most immersive” retail flagship to date in New York City’s Flatiron District.

The Montréal-born brand said in a statement that it has secured a 9,500-square-foot, multi-level corner location at Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street, and following renovations, the flagship is planned to open in spring 2027.

The design of the store will blend the historic architecture of the Flatiron neighbourhood, including historical detailing, high ceilings and industrial design elements, with Garage’s signature aesthetic. In addition to being a retail space, the flagship is being designed to function as a “content creation hub”.

Rendering of Garage flagship in New York City Credits: Garage

While Garage already operates a store in SoHo, the new flagship represents a new chapter for the brand as part of its North American expansion, and comes at a time of “exceptional growth,” as it has successfully launched in major US hubs, including Las Vegas and Hawaii. It has also been growing internationally with recent openings in the UK, with stores on London's Oxford Street and at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

Following the Flatiron launch, Garage plans to unveil similar multi-level destinations on Newbury Street in Boston and on M Street in Georgetown, District of Columbia.

Romina Kolodziejska, vice-president, global real estate and store development at Groupe Dynamite Inc., the parent company of Garage, said in a statement: "We're incredibly excited to bring Garage to the Flatiron district in New York City with our largest store to date. This flagship location represents a major milestone for the brand, allowing us to showcase our full expression of Garage in one of the world's most dynamic retail markets.

"Expanding in New York at this scale underscores our confidence in the brand's continued growth, and our commitment to meeting our customers where they are."