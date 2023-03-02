Germany's LFDY opens first UK flagship

Düsseldorf streetwear label Live Fast Die Young (LFDY) is driving its international expansion and opening its first flagship store in the UK.

The London store is set to open its doors in August, LFDY announced on Thursday. After the brand opened its first international store in Amsterdam in late 2021, the UK store will be its first outside mainland Europe.

In the future, LFDY will be offering its streetwear on Poland Street in the lively district of Soho, in a 91 square metre sales area spread over two floors. For the store design, which relies on elements such as black tiles and brushed stainless steel, LFDY once again brought in the architects Schwitzke & Partner.

LFDY opens in London. Image: LFDY

With the stores in London and Amsterdam, LFDY already operates seven of its own locations. The last flagship in Hamburg only opened in October, while the other locations are based in Munich, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.