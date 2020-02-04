GetNatty launches offline shopping app

Multi-designer online portal GetNatty has launched a new offline shopping app to bridge the gap between online to offline stores and offers a personalised shopping experience. GetNatty Instore app features a payment gateway and provides attractive discounts and deals to the consumers while making the purchase.

The fashion discovery app facilitates the user to discover and walk-in at the stores based on their preference such as location, occasion, silhouette and even filters such as ratings, reviews, store amenities and many more. The ingenious app boasts over 25+ designers across Mumbai, ranging from different fortes. It houses emerging and established labels such as Rebecca Dewan, Mandira Bedi, Kunal Tanna and Timannya By Purvi, to name a few.

GetNatty Instore app is created to address this problem by standardising all our designer stores and making them digitally discoverable and physically accessible for the consumers so they can have a predictable shopping experience and continue to rely on the GetNatty brand for their sartorial needs.