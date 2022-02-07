Gilly Hicks to open standalone store on London’s Carnaby Street

Gilly Hicks, part of the Abercrombie & Fitch group, has announced that it is reintroducing standalone stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, following the successful rollout of its new concept store in Columbus, Ohio, last year.

The retailer will open a standalone store on London’s Carnaby Street this summer, as part of its plans to “build upon existing demand for Gilly Hicks in the market”.

The store will offer underwear, loungewear and activewear for men and women and will provide “a first-of-its-kind brand experience,” explained Gilly Hicks in a statement.

A second standalone Gilly Hicks location will also open this spring at Westfield Centro in Germany, as Abercrombie & Fitch Co. continues to evaluate global growth opportunities for the Gilly Hicks brand.

Kim Dolder, senior vice president and general manager of Gilly Hicks, said: “We’re thrilled to mark the next chapter of Gilly Hicks’ growth strategy by opening standalone stores in EMEA. We have been encouraged by the performance of our standalone store in Columbus, which has provided a tangible brand experience for customers to explore our products and find their ‘daily dose of happy.’

“We’re excited to bring this concept to our EMEA customers, who have been responding well to our reimagined product assortment and brand identity that was introduced last summer."

Image: Gilly Hicks

Gilly Hicks reintroducing standalone stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

The move follows Gilly Hicks brand evolution to expand its product assortment last July , with its first gender-inclusive collection, alongside a new visual identity to give Gen Z consumers their “daily dose of happy”. The retailer also introduced new digital brand experiences, including an app, website and social media channels.

The new Gilly Hicks concept stores have been designed to ensure customers of all gender identities feel as comfortable and confident as possible. This includes fitting rooms featuring privacy lockers for customers to request additional sizes from associates to light and music controls to cater to each customer’s preferences.

Additionally, the new stores will be equipped with click and collect, order in store and reserve in store capabilities, as well as handheld devices that allow associates to connect customers to omnichannel offerings and functionalities to avoid the checkout line.

Commenting on selecting Carnaby Street for its standalone London location, Daniel LeVesconte, global vice president of global brands, EMEA, at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said: “Carnaby Street is the perfect location to reintroduce standalone Gilly Hicks stores in London, as it’s not only an iconic shopping destination, but it’s also where we know our target customers are shopping.

“This new store is an important step forward in growing the Gilly Hicks brand and represents our company’s overall commitment to the EMEA market.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: "We are delighted to announce that Gilly Hicks has chosen Carnaby for their first UK standalone store. Gilly Hicks is at the forefront of innovation and brand experience when it comes to helping Gen Z's feel comfortable when shopping. We are proud to welcome a brand like this into our already thriving retail destination."