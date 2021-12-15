Giorgio Armani opens new womenswear boutique in Paris

Giorgio Armani has relocated its womenswear boutique in Paris to Avenue Montaigne 18, after a thorough redesign at Avenue Montaigne 2 on the same street, which now houses the Giorgio Armani men’s clothing and accessories line.

The new womenswear boutique is set over two levels and spans 5,489 square feet. The ground floor houses clothing, accessories and eyewear collections, alongside Armani beauty and a dedicated area to highlight the label’s special collections.

While eveningwear, shoes and jewellery are showcased on the first floor, complemented by a private reception area.

Image: Giorgio Armani

The exterior and interior of the boutique have been designed to respect the heritage of the original structure. As the historic building, dates back to the early 1900s, the luxury label has worked with architects to design a route “that winds its way fluidly through the various rooms” which feature distinct colours.

The concept has also been designed to offer a warm and luxurious environment to contrast with the simplicity and sophistication Armani aesthetic. Such as tables that accentuate the central areas with platinum-coloured metal frameworks, details that match the tones of the different rooms, and Armani/Casa lamps.

Giorgio Armani also adds that there has been a focus on sustainability with this store and the floors have been made by reclaiming precious marble from recently closed shops and from the boutique that previously stood here in Paris.

Image: Giorgio Armani

Image: Giorgio Armani