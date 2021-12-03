Global online fashion sees rebound at start to festive season

Newly released data from Nosto’s Black Friday Cyber Monday report says fashion ecommerce performance bounced back after the 2020 holiday season.

The average order value for fashion was up 12 percent year-on-year compared to a -3 percent fall in 2020. And while online traffic for ecommerce as a whole was down 7 percent and sales up 2 percent this year, fashion bucks the trend slightly with visits up 2 percent and sales up 3 percent.

“With conversion rates in fashion falling 9 percent, and average online orders 12 percent bigger, it feels like people are being more selective this year,” said Chloe Pascal, Nosto’s Global Head of Marketing. “But they’re willing to splash out on more expensive items when they do spend, perhaps because they held back last season. It’s also likely that after last year’s poor numbers, retailers are working harder than ever to encourage shoppers by personalising the experience to show visitors the most relevant products and using bundled offers and tiered discounts.”

Nosto’s analysis is based on over 88 million visits across 907 ecommerce stores over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend in Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.