Glossier confirms permanent location in Los Angeles

Glossier has just announced the opening of its second flagship. It seems the beauty brand is hoping to officially plant roots in Los Angeles.

The beauty and fragrance label announced the new through its e-commerce site. Upon entering Glossier.com, the company has a pop-up message stating "Glossier is coming to L.A." The message further reads, "A permanent store is on the way. Be the first to know about events and the opening date," with an option to join the brand's mailing list. The company further confirmed the news to WWD, without an official announcement date.

Glossier also further expanded on the reason for choosing the West Coast for its second brick-and-mortar. “Los Angeles is a huge market for us, and San Francisco — in a lot of California we have a lot of demand," founder and chief executive of the brand Emily Weiss told WWD. The store will land next month boasting a total of 1,500 square feet. The boutique will be located on Melrose Avenue neighboring The Line as well as various retailers.

The direct-to-consumer beauty company was founded in 2014. Currently, the brand offers beauty, fragrance, and skincare products sold in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. This new addition will be the company's second flagship to its New York City showroom.