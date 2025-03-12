Good American continues retail expansion at Macy’s

Good American, the fashion and denim brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, is continuing its retail expansion with American retailer Macy’s.

This spring, Good American will launch at 36 Macy’s stores across the US to expand the retailer’s denim offerings. This will expand to 79 stores from autumn 2025. The Good American collection will also be available on Macy’s website and app.

The move will see Good American expanding its reach to new customers across the US as it looks to solidify its presence in the retail space and continue its growth plans.

Commenting on the retail partnership, Emma Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Good American, said in a statement: “Partnering with Macy's is an exciting milestone for Good American and a key component of the brand's overall retail expansion strategy.

“Launching in Macy's reinforces our commitment to meeting our customers where they are at, considering we are seeing more and more customers wanting to shop in person in stores. Macy's gives us the opportunity continue to scale the business like no one else fuelling the next chapter of our growth."

Good American’s collection at Macy’s will include an assortment of denim and ready-to-wear pieces, including key styles such as the Good Legs Straight Denim, Good Waist Palazzo Crop Denim and Scuba Tee Bodysuits. Sizes will range from 00 to 5XL.

Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer for Macy’s, added: “We are thrilled to launch Good American. The brand complements Macy’s selection of premium fashion brands and expands our denim assortment.

“Good American empowers women to feel confident in their own skin while continually pushing the boundaries to innovate in the denim category and drive the industry to be more inclusive. Through this partnership, we’re delivering the best in fashion and trend to inspire our customers with compelling products and newness.”