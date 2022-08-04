Good American to open its first store in Los Angeles

Good American, the inclusive fashion brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, has announced it will open its first physical flagship store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Slated to open in Q1 of 2023, the Good America store will mark the brand’s first foray into physical retail as it looks to expand on its existing direct-to-consumer presence on GoodAmerican.com and wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Revolve.com.

The store will be located on Westfield Century City’s second level next to Bloomingdales and the forthcoming American Girl Doll store and will feature the brand’s fully inclusive line of denim, ready-to-wear and swim, in its full-size range, from US 0 to 32+, as well as shoes.

Good America said in a statement that its debut store will allow the brand to: “further flip the traditional retail model on its head and own the inclusive shopping experience from start to finish by delivering an even more inviting, accommodating and empowering space for women to shop."

Since its inception, Good American has rewritten the rules and set a new standard for fashion brands, such as requiring its wholesale partners like Nordstrom to carry all collections in the full-size range and not segregate plus from straight sizing.

In addition to the Century City Flagship, Good American added that it has plans to follow up its debut opening with two additional stores.