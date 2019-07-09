Government to launch exclusive portal for khadi retail

India’s small scale and khadi manufacturers can sell their goods on a portal specially devised for them. The inspiration has come from Alibaba and Amazon, which provide a big global platform for micro, small and medium players. Micro, small and medium enterprises contribute about 29 per cent to the country’s GDP and the target is to increase that share to 50 per cent in the next five years. Problems being faced by these enterprises include the cost of credit, marketing of products, labor issues, management issues, and cost of working capital.

Four design houses will be set up across the country with an investment of Rs 5 crores each to create modern designs and ethnic wear with regional variations. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) plans to take khadi to global markets. In 2018 KVIC managed to exhibit khadi products in over ten countries by displaying to the world the most niche products. Khadi sales in 2018 jumped 32 per cent, lifted by the increase in fabric production by at least 40 per cent. The Khadi Gramodyog Vikas Yojana will be extended for a year. This is expected to benefit over 50 villages. A new scheme Rozgar Yukt Gaon has been introduced. The aim is to create entrepreneurs in the khadi sector.