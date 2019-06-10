Graviera introduces new range of poly viscose and PV blends

Graviera has introduced Twist and Twist a new range of poly viscose and PV blends which are comfort-driven and naturally wrinkle-resistant. It’s an ideal fabric for those on-the-go. These fabrics are created for men across a wide age group. Its value-for-money and utility-conscious buy. The Twist and Twist collection revolves around the fabrics’ high-stretch quality and is a perfect fusion of style and efficacy. The collection amalgamates trendy designs and patterns heralding comfort. Graviera is the kingpin in stretch-fabric category for suits, blazers and trousers. The brand provides pro-fashion fabrics at affordable prices. The brand belongs to the House of Donear.

Donear has an innovative approach in persistently creating modish products, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and deploying a highly-skilled workforce, thereby making world-class fabrics. From championing simple, functional dressing to a more conceptual style statement, Donear has taken over the men’s fashion world by storm. Fabrics created by Donear have relentlessly gained control over the domestic textile markets. The sales network consists of 50 agents, 300 wholesalers and 50,000 retailers, who are spread across India. Additionally, fabrics produced by Donear have a strong presence in the overseas markets, too, with exports to over 30 countries across the globe.