German retail experts plan new department store in Luxembourg

A new department store is planned for Luxembourg, with Engelhorn CEO Fabian Engelhorn and former Reischmann managing director Peter Eberle involved in the project.

Eberle, who has been a partner at the consulting agency Bold & Expert since the beginning of the year, announced the 5,000 square metre (approximately 53,820 square foot) store on the networking platform LinkedIn. It is slated to be housed within the Grdix multi-experience centre. The project is a joint venture between Fabian Engelhorn, Peter Eberle, and the Luxembourgish developer.

Félix Giorgetti is behind the Grdix construction project, which encompasses a total area of 42,000 square meters (approximately 452,084 square feet). The Luxembourg-based construction company plans to accommodate office spaces, restaurants, shops, a museum, event venues, a hotel, and a dedicated Motorworld within the building complex.

“The Giorgetti family business has developed a unique property with Grdix over the past eight years, setting new standards," says Eberle. "The Engelhorn brand can establish itself here in an attractive environment within the greater Luxembourg, Belgium, and France region, characterised by high purchasing power. The store will present a mix of premium to luxury fashion, beauty, accessories, and footwear, as well as urban sportswear.”

