Gucci and The North Face plan pop-up shops

Gucci is continuing its second round of collaboration with The North Face and this time the brands are planning more pop-up shops together. The new campaign for the second installment of their collaboration has debuted today, and was photographed and directed by the Durimel twins, Jalan and Jibril. Christopher Simmons art directed the campaign, Thomes De Kluyver was the makeup artist, and Andrea Martinelli was the hairstylist. The campaign was shot in Iceland.

Beginning next month, Gucci and the North Face will be opening pop-up shops from January 11 to January. Current announced locations include Aspen, Chicago, and Toronto.

This new collaboration uses Econyl, a nylon fiber made from regenerated materials, as part of Gucci’s commitment to becoming more sustainable. The down insulation for coats meets the standards for the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union. The paper and cardboard used for packaging comes from sustained managed forest sources.