Guess CEO: 'Germany is a key market for us'

US fashion group Guess Inc. plans to continue its growth in Germany and expand its retail network.

Guess announced on Wednesday that by March, the number of stores, currently at over 20, will be increased by 11 additional locations. Openings are planned for "major German cities." These include new flagships in Düsseldorf and Hamburg, as well as locations in Munich, Bonn, and Münster, which already opened at the end of 2024 and focus on womenswear and accessories.

"Germany is a key market for us, and we see great potential in these cities," said Guess CEO Carlos Alberini. "Our investments in these regions are intended not only to increase our visibility but also to sustainably strengthen our presence there."

Guess also plans to expand with menswear stores, as reported in mid-January, as well as its dedicated accessory stores and network of shop-in-shops. Retail spaces vary between 150 and 400 square meters depending on location and product assortment. In addition to direct sales, Guess is also investing in the "expansion of personnel infrastructure" in the wholesale sector.