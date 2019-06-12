GullyLiveFast launches Cricket World Cup merchandise

GullyLiveFast,a streetwear brand, has collaborated with Bharat Army to launch merchandise for the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The collection features jackets and T-shirts. The jacket features bold stripes on the shoulders as well as a championship badge with the years that India won the World Cup. India is written in a yellow font across the chest and Gully’s signature beast is on the back of the jacket. The jacket can be paired with sneakers for a stylish look that can be worn anywhere.

GullyLiveFast is a streetwear brand co-owned by cricketer KL Rahul, Zeko Online and Cornerstone Sport. The brand is loved by celebrities and athletes alike for its street style and comfortable clothes. GullyLiveFast follows global trends of NBA and NFL, making sports merchandise fashionable by combining it with street wear. Bharat Army is a support group for the Indian team. Bharat Army started with four fans bumping into each other during the 1999 World Cup in the UK. Bharat Army will has nearly 8000 fans from 22 countries converge in the United Kingdom and support the Indian team in the ongoing World Cup. It will have a presence of at least 5000 to 6000 fans at every India match.