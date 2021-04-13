Gym+Coffee opening new UK store in Manchester

Ireland’s leading athleisure brand Gym+Coffee is opening a new store in The Trafford Centre, Manchester on April 17.

The interactive clubhouse marks the four-year-old brand’s seventh store and the second in the UK after the first opened in Westfield White City, London last year.

The 1,500 square foot Manchester store is creating ten new jobs in the area and will house the brand’s full range of its signature style of athleisure and activewear, including sustainable garments made from up to 100 percent recycled polyester and the latest Connect Collection of spring-summer gear.

Key features of the store design include an interactive football display, a community wall showcasing user-generated content from fans wearing the brand, and a hub space for the community to meet, get to know the team and participate in events when it is safe to do so.

Commenting on the opening, Gym+Coffee co-founder Diarmuid McSweeney said in a statement: “This is a huge milestone for us as a business and as a community. We have a big focus on our international growth this year and beyond, and we’re over the moon to be building foundations in Manchester, with the help of the incredible team at The Trafford Centre.”

Zoe Inman, centre director at The Trafford Centre, added: “As one of the UK’s biggest retail and leisure destinations, The Trafford Centre offers a vibrant mix of brands to suit all tastes. Gym+Coffee is the latest in a series of exciting new brands to join us here at the centre, and we’re sure visitors will be as eager as we are to explore their new space and fantastic range of athleisure and activewear.”

The Irish athleisure brand launched in 2017 and through its e-commerce, it sells its collections across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand.