Gymshark confirms first permanent US flagship location in New York

Gymshark has confirmed that its first permanent retail store will be located at 11 Bond Street in New York City, as it looks to push forward its international expansion.

The store will open later this year and will span 13,000 square feet across four floors. In a statement, Gymshark said the store concept will be similar to its Regent Street flagship in London, combining retail, events, and community space “to create a closer, more connected Gymshark experience”.

Gymshark only opened its first flagship store on Regent Street in October 2022. Its success led to further core and pop-up stores in Westfield Stratford in London and Bicester Village in Oxfordshire, and its first international store in the Dubai Mall, which opened last month.

Further core stores are also planned for London, Manchester, and Amsterdam this year, added the fitness brand.

Over the past 12 months, New York has increasingly become Gymshark’s North American home. The brand opened its US headquarters on Greene Street in June 2024, and hosted its biggest-ever event in the city in September, Lift:NY, which saw over 7,500 members of the fitness community descend upon Pier 36 for a weekend of lifting, flexing and meeting heroes. Gymshark also opened its first US pop-up store in more than seven years in November in SoHo, which was decorated in a holiday twist, bathed in red with a Christmas tree made of weights, an advent calendar locker room and a wrapping station.

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said in a statement: “The very first event we did in real life was in a tiny 1,000 square foot pop-up on Mercer Street in New York. It set the tone for so much that followed. The fact that, almost ten years later, we are preparing to open a flagship store in the city that is ten times the size of that first store absolutely blows my mind.

“New York has really become our North American home. Our headquarters are here, and to welcome so many members of the community to Lift:NY last year was incredible. But to have a permanent location that allows our community to train, shop and hang out, and for us to hang out with them, really takes it to another level. I can’t wait to tell you more about it and for the doors to open.”

Gymshark’s expansion into North America is being led by former Abercrombie and Fitch and Under Armour executive Kim Dolder, who was appointed general manager of North America in April.

Joel Stephen, senior vice president of CBRE, the American commercial real estate company, added: "There is no benchmark for Gymshark. As they enter the market through physical retail, they already have a major platform in the US with a significant online business and an incredible following through social media, influencers, and their iconic ‘Lift’ events.

"Their physical stores in Europe have been vastly successful. 11 Bond Street is such a cool building to announce a physical launch into the US with."