H&M expands into Brazil with São Paulo store

Swedish fashion retailer H&M expands into a new market with Brazil.

H&M has opened its first Brazilian store in the Iguatemi Shopping centre in São Paulo, the retailer announced on Monday. The company also launched its e-commerce platform in the country. This marks the first time H&M has simultaneously launched a physical and digital presence in a new market.

“The opening of our first store and online shop on the same day is a historic moment for H&M, and I am thrilled that we are finally here,” said Daniel Erver, chief executive officer of parent company H&M Group. “Bringing H&M to Brazil is more than just a market launch; it is about building a lasting connection with a country that inspires us.”

With the launch in Brazil, H&M is now present in 79 markets with stores and in 61 markets online.