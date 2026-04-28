H&M launches on Nordstrom Marketplace, marking its debut on a US retail marketplace

Swedish fashion giant H&M has launched on Nordstrom Marketplace, the department store chain's curated third-party platform, available on Nordstrom.com and its app, as it looks to expand its reach across the United States. The move marks H&M's US retail marketplace debut.

"Our launch on Nordstrom Marketplace marks an important step in making H&M even more accessible to customers across the US," said Kate Rogowski, head of customer activation and marketing for H&M Americas, in a statement.

"The platform provides a seamless new way for shoppers to discover and experience H&M where they already love to browse, complemented by Nordstrom's best‑in‑class customer experience."

Launching today on April 28, the platform will now offer a curated selection of H&M staples for women, men, and children in addition to the brand's sport collection. The assortment will continually evolve as new styles launch.

"We're proud to welcome H&M to Nordstrom Marketplace, expanding our ability to serve more customers on more occasions," said Miguel Almeida, president of digital and customer experience at Nordstrom, in a statement.

"Customers shopping H&M on Nordstrom.com will have access to all of the same Nordstrom services they know and love, including loyalty benefits, customer care support, styling, alterations, and returns that are fast and easy."

The launch on Nordstrom Marketplace is in line with H&M's wider strategy to expand its reach to where its customers are shopping, meeting them at every touch point. It comes as the Swedish brand opens its debut store in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and announces plans to expand in South America, with the opening of its first store in Argentina in 2017 with franchise partner Hola Moda.