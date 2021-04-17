H&M launches suit rental service

H&M has launched a new initiative expected to help gentleman on the job hunt called Its One/Second/Suit, a new suit rental service. Customers can rent a suit completely free for 24 hours.

The company conducted researched that revealed that in one second potential employers assess a candidate based on first impressions. H&M launched this service to help job interviewees have the confidence to make a good first impression and not be overlook for job opportunities.

The service launched on April 15 in the UK and on May 13 in the U.S. H&M delivers the suit to customers who then have 24 hours to return it so it’s free of charge.