H&M opens new concept store on King’s Road

Fashion retailer H&M has opened a new concept store on Chelsea’s King’s Road in London today, March 21.

Located in a grade II listed building at 72 King’s Road, the concept store aims to offer the “very best of H&M’s fashion offer,” explains the brand with a curated edit of the retailer’s “most elevated designs and innovative pieces”.

The store offers a “refined shopping experience,” featuring womenswear, accessories, and exclusive H&M beauty products, as well as offering customers styling tips from the store’s in-house team and click-and-collect services.

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M

The contemporary interior has been designed by H&M’s in-house architecture team to pay homage to the neighbourhood’s heritage and creativity. It combines a mix of tactile surfaces and high gloss details to “maximise flow and light” over the three floors to ensure “a simultaneously relaxing and upbeat shopping experience”.

Inside H&M’s new fashion destination in London

Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design at H&M, said in a statement: “We are so excited to be opening a store on the King’s Road, given its significance in the history of London’s fashion and arts scene. The store embodies our ethos of fashion for the many, providing contemporary design that aims to empower and inspire.”

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M

Daniel Ervér, chief executive at H&M Group, added: "The newly designed store celebrates what that we stand for as a brand by promising our customers a world of curated products and elevated fashion experiences.

“London is a global hub of fashion and creativity, so we are proud to expand and evolve our presence here, and to show our commitment to our local customers."

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M

H&M King’s Road concept store in London Credits: H&M