H&M opens new flagship in Le Marais, Paris

Opened on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 43 Rue des Francs-Bourgeois (Paris 4e), the new H&M flagship reflects the Swedish fast fashion giant’s desire to move upmarket and embrace circularity. The space (formerly Barbara Bui) spans 1,000 square metres. The design was conceived by an in-house Swedish team. “We wanted a modern and contemporary showcase to house the most beautiful collections H&M can produce,” explained communications director, Emin Sassi, at the opening.

H&M Marais Credits: F. Julienne

The collections are arranged as follows: basement, menswear; ground floor and first floor, womenswear, lingerie, jewellery and beauty. The first floor boasts a glass roof, lending the space a majestic feel.

This upmarket and image elevation is precisely what the Swedish brand is striving for. Circularity is exemplified by the “pre-loved second-hand” section on the ground floor.

Management chooses Le Marais store to display pre-owned selection

One hundred pre-owned pieces have been selected from the brand’s archives and collaborations with renowned designers. The Marais store is the second H&M location to embark on this path (after Chaussée d’Antin).

This second-hand selection is still modest (10 percent of turnover). However, the teams are betting on its growth, given the increasing demand from French and international customers who want to consume more responsibly. In the future, two more H&M stores are expected to open. The brand has an online presence in 25 markets.

