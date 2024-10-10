H&M showcasing new brand direction with New York pop-up

Swedish retailer H&M is looking to reignite the shopping experience and showcase its new brand direction with a boutique pop-up in New York City’s Nolita neighbourhood.

The pop-up located at 372 Broome Street will be open from October 24 to December 29 and aims to “surprise customers and offer a memorable and immersive experience showcasing the very best of the brand's fashion identity”. It will be designed in partnership with LA-based design studio Perron-Roettinger.

H&M Nolita will feature culture, fashion and beauty activations, including an aroma installation, offering guests the opportunity to create personalised bottles of essential oils inspired by New York. Customers will be led by an expert who will break down the inspirations of each of the six base oils and potential pairings, allowing customers to develop their own unique scent.

This will sit alongside a curated selection of womenswear, beauty and home products that have been selected “to mirror the neighbourhood with fashionable and trend driven products, while still offering a diverse assortment to allow customers to express themselves”.

The move follows the successful reopening of H&M SoHo as the fashion retailer refreshes its brand direction in New York and across the Americas.

H&M SoHo store facade Credits: H&M

Michael Beaumont, regional head of expansion for H&M Americas, said in a statement: "This new pop-up is a celebration of the H&M brand and an opportunity for us to continue to show up for our customers in new ways.

"We've been experimenting with new store concepts and design in New York City, such as our recently opened H&M SoHo location, with the aim of building modern, engaging spaces for our customers. With our H&M Nolita pop up, as well as our multitude of other store openings in top cities across the Americas this fall, we're excited to build on our strong heritage while embracing the future."

H&M also announced its brand transformations would continue across the US, Canada and Ecuador as it invests in its brick-and-mortar store portfolio, giving stores a “fresh look and updated features,” including redesigned flagship stores and new locations before the end of the year.

This includes the reopening of its Westfield Culver City, Los Angeles location on November 14, and the opening of new stores at the Brickell City Centre in Miami on October 17, in the Queens Center in Elmhurst, NY on October 24, and on North Michigan Avenue, Chicago on October 24.

There will also be a new store in Scala, Quito, Ecuador on October 24, and within the recently opened Royalmount, Montreal development in Canada on November 7.