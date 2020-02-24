H&M to launch fashion label ‘Cos’ in India

After opening about four dozen outlets of its flagship H&M, Swedish fashion house H&M Group now plans to introduce another fashion label, Cos to India . The brand plans to open two outlets in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai starting next year. Cos, an abbreviation of ‘Collection of Style’, is a mid-market fashion brand priced slightly higher than H&M with more than 290 outlets in 44 countries.

The world’s second largest fashion retailer is also exploring possibilities for its other labels to tap India’s growing fashion market. Its other brands include Weekday, Monki and Araket. The brand is encouraged by strong quarter-to-quarter sales for its flagship brand in India. Buoyed by the addition of new stores and aggressive pricing strategy, it reported a 45 per cent increase in sales in India for the year ended November 2019 at Rs 1,491 crore. The fast-fashion giant will also open its home furnishing vertical H&M Home that sells products such as cushion covers, blankets, curtains and accessories.

The company also plans to open standalone outlets for its home furnishing vertical and may also use one floor of its largest store of about 40,000 square feet in Mall of India in Noida to sell H&M Home products.