H&M to retail on Myntra now

Swedish fast fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), is all set to debut on Myntra from this August. With this launch, the brand will strengthen its omnichannel strategy being available in 42 physical stores, hm.com and Myntra.

Joining Myntra will enable millions of online shoppers across the country to access all H&M products. Customers will also get a chance to win exciting vouchers through pre-launch engagement activities such as decoding celebrity styles and explore the exclusive H&M catalogue on Myntra three-days before the launch. They can wishlist their favourite products to get ready for the big launch August 20, 2019.

H&M’s online store on Myntra will offer over 15,000 styles of fashion items for ladies, men’s, teens and children. Special fashion collections such as Ariana Grande, Thank u next, merch drop, Richard Allan X H&M & Studio AW’19 will be a part of the product assortment available to its customers.