Hai to open first UK pop-up store

London-based womenswear label Hai is opening a six-week pop-up on Shoreditch’s Calvert Avenue in late April.

The pop-up will run from April 22 to May 31 and will stock Hai’s spring/summer 2023 collection, including women’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and accessories. In addition, the pop-up will house the brand’s signature pieces and exclusive collaborations, which are still to be announced.

The opening of the London store renews the brand’s focus on its home market, following the success of its first standalone store in Seoul, South Korea, which opened its doors in 2021, and the pop-up in New York last year.

Commenting on the pop-up, Tessa Vermeulen, founder and creative director at Hai, said in a statement: “We’re very happy to be opening a store in London, our home city; it’s a huge moment for us as a brand and we’re so excited to meet our customers - we’re always so inspired by how they wear our pieces and really make them their own.”

Hai’s pop-up will be located at 16 Calvert Avenue in Shoreditch, London.