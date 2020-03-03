Handwoven fashion brand Kapaas n Resham to foray in the US

In line with the goal of taking the beauty of the Indian handwoven garments and fashion culture of the country to the world, fashion brand Kapaas n Resham is extending its reach to women in the United States. In India, the brand is known for creating handwoven cotton and silk garments for women in both Indian, Indian fusion, and western wear. It offers a plethora of garments, drapes, and stoles in the purest form, including silk and cotton. The label currently has hundreds of customers across the world, enjoying their clean cuts and a couture finish in contemporary designs.

The India-based fashion brand stays true to the essence of the Indian fashion culture, procuring all its fabrics from the weaver communities of Odisha, Telangana, Kutch, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and helping weavers get their creativity to the world.

Kapaas n Resham has an exclusive range of garments from Indian ethnic weaves, including Kotpad dresses and designs, dupattas and saris, Tussar and Mangalgiries.