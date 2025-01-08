Harrods celebrates Lunar New Year with fashion and dining experiences

Luxury department store Harrods is marking the Year of the Snake with an exclusive immersive Labelhood pop-up, alongside a new afternoon tea and spring festival hampers celebrating Chinese cultural heritage.

From January 9 to 21, Chinese fashion platform Labelhood will host a special pop-up celebrating the Lunar New Year featuring a curated selection of items from emerging Chinese designers, including Uma Wang, Clot, Tangxindan, 1300 by Oscar Wang, and Samuel Guì Yang.

The ‘Spiritual Homeland’ pop-up will mark Labelhood’s third activation with Harrods and will be marked with artwork inspired by the creative journeys of young Chinese artists in Jingdezhen with imagery from photographer Leslie Zhang.

Harrods x Labelhood pop-up for Year of the Snake Credits: Harrods

The pop-up will also offer a culinary experience in partnership with Chai Wu, blending tradition with a modern twist, including a Lo Mein, a culinary imagining of the Year of the Snake and a Tangerine Chocolate Tartlet or Tang Hu Lu, a traditional dessert of sweet, candied fruit skewer with a glossy sugar finish.

The Knightsbridge-based store will also install Chinese Spring Festival window displays featuring emerging Chinese designers.

In addition, Harrods’ newly opened The Georgian restaurant will host a specially curated afternoon tea, featuring a selection of delicacies that embody the spirit of the season. The Harrods Tearooms in Shanghai will also offer an exclusive afternoon tea menu.

Harrods will also offer two bespoke spring festival hampers, each containing jasmine tea, cocoa-dusted pecans, and a snake biscuit, alongside two exclusive chocolate offerings - a gold-dusted chocolate snake bar and a collection of artisanal bonbons.

Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, said in a statement: “At Harrods, we continuously seek to create experiences that engage and inspire our global clientele, blending heritage with innovation. The Year of the Snake provides us with a moment to reflect on our commitment to celebrating diverse cultures and craftsmanship.

“This year’s Spring Festival offerings are a testament to our ability to create unique, memorable experiences that resonate with both our local and international communities, reinforcing our position as a leader in luxury retail.”