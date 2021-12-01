Harrods opens first beauty emporium in Scotland

Harrods has opened its first stand-alone H beauty destination in Scotland, following the success of its openings at Lakeside in Essex and Centre:MK in Milton Keynes as part of its long term strategy to bring H beauty to beauty communities around the UK.

The latest H beauty is located at St James Quarter, in the heart of Edinburgh’s shopping district, and offers beauty fans products and services from more than 90 international beauty brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Kylie Cosmetics, and Sunday Riley.

The 21,000 square foot space is described by the luxury retailer as a “game-changing beauty wonderland,” and offers services and must-have products curated by the Harrods buying team, led by Annalise Fard and Mia Collins.

As part of its strategy to offer an “unmatched and elevated beauty retail experience,” each H beauty store is developed with the local beauty community in mind, and its first Scottish beauty emporium will support up and coming Scottish brands, with its ‘Born and Bred’ offering, featuring local brands such as Vieve, Moo and Yoo, Kingdom Scotland and Lola’s Lashes.

Image: courtesy of Harrods

The store also offers the first physical location in Edinburgh for local customers to test, swatch, play and purchase coveted products in-store from Charlotte Tilbury, as well as Keys Soulcare and Kora Organics.

Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, said in a statement: “The opening of our first H beauty store in Scotland is a significant and hugely exciting milestone for Harrods. As a leading authority in luxury and the beauty space, we are committed to meeting the ongoing demand for high-quality retail beauty shopping experiences outside of London, through the expansion of our stand-alone H beauty stores, and we take great pride in bringing the essence of Harrods Beauty to local communities across different regions of the UK.

“For H beauty Edinburgh, we have carefully curated an extensive portfolio of brands and products tailored to suit the local customer, which this is reflected in the breadth of beauty collections and services available in store.”

Alongside beauty is an extensive skincare offering designed to enhance daily skincare routines and address skin concerns, as well as innovative beauty gadgets, makeup, candles, and haircare brands.

Image: courtesy of Harrods

The store also aims to be a “perfume paradise” with a dedicated fragrance bar and brand exclusives from Initio, L’Artisan Parfumeur, Parfums de Marly, and Montale, as well as boutiques from Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Penhaligon’s.

Additionally, the store features a 14-seat Champagne Bar offering a menu of patisseries and cocktails created by Harrods’ food and beverage team.

Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods added: “We are delighted to bring the magic of Harrods Beauty to Scotland for the very first time, with our H Beauty St James Quarter store. We are so excited to join the avid community of beauty lovers in Edinburgh and we can’t wait to share H beauty and our epic line up of brands & products with them.

“Our new store in Edinburgh features all of H beauty’s iconic signatures including our famous Champagne Bar; the picture-perfect spot to meet loved ones for a glass of something sparkling or a delectable bite to eat, as well as our immersive play-tables and an assortment of new beauty experiences and concepts that will inspire and delight local customers.

“We are bringing a swathe of local and up-and-coming brands, products, and services to our Scottish beauty lovers that aren’t available anywhere else in Edinburgh and I can’t wait to introduce them to this discerning audience.”

Harrods will be following up its H beauty opening in Edinburgh with two further stores in the next 12 months in Bristol and Newcastle.