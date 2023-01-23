Harrods partners with LabelHood to celebrate The Year of the Rabbit

Luxury department store Harrods has opened a pop-up with LabelHood, a fashion community in Shanghai, China that nurtures emerging Chinese designers.

The pop-up, open until January 5, is to celebrate The Year of the Rabbit this Lunar New Year and features a curation of “covetable products” from LabelHood’s own label alongside emerging designers such as The Flocks, M Essential, Ruohan, Soft Mountains and Nan Knits.

The immersive space on Harrods fifth floor aims to offer “fun for everyone” and includes photography sessions for customers to capture family and ‘chosen family’ portraits in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Harrods first connected with LabelHood in 2019, when it became a key feature in The Harrods ‘Hive’ incubator programme. The pop-up is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of emerging Chinese luxury talent.

Image: Harrods; LabelHood pop-up

