Harrods to host multisensory cinema experience

Xydrobe, a VR cinema pioneer, will host a multisensory experience on the 5th floor at Harrods commencing in June. The company is set to unveil a cutting-edge virtual reality cinema at the luxury department store, will seat up to 20 guests and feature monthly changing 4D brand experiences.

Xydrobe is a company that collaborates with luxury brands to craft compelling narratives tailored for their customers, bringing immersive virtual reality experiences to life. Its platform enables brands to intricately integrate their stories into immersive virtual environments, fostering deeper audience engagement.

What to expect

Being multisensory, all the senses are engaged, Xydrobe explains, combining stunning visuals through a VR headset, immersive surround sound, scent and wind. The experience lasts about 10 minutes, which can be booked in slots.

Xydrobe's founders view this as their most ambitious retail venture yet, aiming to deepen connections with luxury customers and drive sales, WWD reported. Previously, Xydrobe created VR content for brands like Manolo Blahnik and JW Anderson.

Immersive VR has the potential to significantly impact the future of shopping to offer consumers experiences outside of traditional in-person retail and online shopping. It is a major priority for brands hoping to follow in the footsteps of successful companies who invested in AR and VR early and made big gains as a result, according to eTail Asia.

As technology continues to advance, immersive VR experiences can offer a unique opportunity for retailers to create engaging and interactive environments for customers. As VR headsets become a more common consumer purchase, it means shoppers can see 4D content in their own homes, allowing retailers to create virtual showrooms where products can be explored in detail and virtually tried on.