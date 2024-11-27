Harrods unveils new luxury womenswear rooms

Luxury department store Harrods has opened new designer rooms dedicated to timeless luxury womenswear on the first floor of its iconic Knightsbridge store as it looks to reaffirm its status as the “ultimate luxury destination”.

Designer Collections Rooms 1 and 2 have been designed by London architectural firm David Collins Studio as part of Harrods ongoing redevelopment.

Harrods Designer Collections Rooms 1 and 2 Credits: Harrods

The new rooms present a curated selection from more than 16 brands, including eight UK exclusives, all selected for embodying timeless luxury and elegance to offer a new chapter in womenswear at Harrods.

Room 1 is home to Brunello Cucinelli, Ralph Lauren Collection and Yves Salomon, while Room 2 showcases brands, including Agnona, Colombo, Nomadissem, Wolk Morais, and SaSuPhi. A third womenswear room is set to debut in March 2025.

Harrods Designer Collections Rooms 1 and 2 Credits: Harrods

Simon Longland, director of buying – fashion at Harrods, said in a statement: " The launch of phase 1 of Designer Collections marks another significant step in our women's masterplan, these rooms are a truly unique destination for timeless elegance. These rooms are truly about the epitome of timeless elegance, expert craftmanship, exceptional fabrication and pieces to buy now and treasure forever.

“With a truly unique curation of brands and collections to create an experience unlike that found anywhere else, the brands here celebrate expert craftsmanship and exceptional fabrics. We are delighted that these first two rooms will see us launch 8 new brands from renowned names such as Ralph Lauren Collection to Agnona and Colombo as well as smaller brands we have discovered in the mission to create these spaces, such as Wolk Morais, SaSuPhi & Nomadissem.”

Harrods Designer Collections Rooms 1 and 2 Credits: Harrods

Harrods Designer Collections Rooms 1 and 2 Credits: Harrods