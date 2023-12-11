Harrods unveils two new womenswear rooms

Luxury London department store Harrods has unveiled two new womenswear rooms dedicated to occasionwear and swimwear, as part of its redevelopment project within its Knightsbridge home.

Located on the first floor of the store, the two spaces part of the second phase of the womenswear redevelopment project, span almost 10,000 square feet in size.

The evening and occassion room features 38 partywear brands, including new to Harrods, New York-based Koltson, Australian brand Alex Perry, Greek couture house Celia Kritharioti and accessories brand Rodo. In addition, it will have exclusive pieces from brands such as Maria Lucia Hohan, Pamela Roland, Taller Marmo, and Jenny Packham.

Harrods said it has experienced 50 percent growth in its eveningwear category since 2021. The new space has been designed to provide a “more elevated, current and modern environment,” and includes four extra-large fitting rooms and two luxurious VIP rooms, which customers can book to use while they shop.

In addition, Harrods has opened a new holiday and swim space offering customers a 365-day-a-year experience to shop holiday options, including swimwear and resort apparel. The space, is home to four permanent shopfits from Missoni, Zimmerman, Eres and Anya Hindmarch. There are also two long-term pop-up spaces from Pucci and Le Double J.

Simon Longland, buying director, fashion at Harrods, said in a statement: “Opening the Holiday and Swim and Evening and Occasion rooms has come at the perfect time for our clients, as it so simply answers to those customers who have a full party season social calendar, those that are counting the days to a winter-sun getaway – or both.

“I’m passionate about creating the ultimate shopping experience for our clients, who have come to expect not only the best in service and offering but also in surroundings. Ensuring that from the moment customers step into these spaces they are transported into a luxurious universe where every detail has been considered is crucial, from the layout of the spaces to the details in the fitting rooms.”