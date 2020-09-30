Harrogate Bridal Show 2020 postponed until 2021

The Harrogate Bridal Show, which was due to take place between the 4-6 October, has been postponed until 2021.

However, the bridal buyer’s virtual showroom is set to launch at the beginning of October. Retailers will be able to browse collections and like a trade show, be able to move between showrooms to compare gowns, see the dresses move on models (through pre-recorded videos) and connect with suppliers.

The bridal show attracts over 5,000 visitors, 180 manufacturers and designers, and covers occasion, mens, bridesmaids, shoes, accessories and bridal, according to the Ocean Media Group.