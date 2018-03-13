Harvey Nichols forms “strategic partnership” with Farfetch

Harvey Nichols has been announced as the first department store to sign a partnership deal with online luxury fashion platform, Farfetch in a global deal that will see Harvey Nichols accelerating its digital strategy.

The global, multi-year e-commerce partnership will allow customers to shop Harvey Nichols from anywhere in the world as part of Farfetch’s e-commerce and logistics platform. In addition, customers will also benefit from Farfetch services including in-store return and same-day delivery.

The “strategic partnership” will also see both companies explore additional retail and technology initiatives in the UK, while Harvey Nichols will also leverage its international presence to explore further collaboration with Farfetch internationally, the press statement confirmed.

Sir Dickson Poon, chairman and owner of Harvey Nichols, said: “This partnership demonstrates Harvey Nichols’ commitment to embracing cutting-edge digital technology, to create a model of the future.

“We are delighted to be working with Farfetch, given its clear expertise in digital, and look forward to exploring where we can take this partnership in years to come. Harvey Nichols’ curation of the world’s best-loved brands will now be available all over the world.”

Farfetch typical represents independent boutiques and luxury brands, so adding Harvey Nichols, which has department stores in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Dublin, Hong Kong, Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait, Istanbul and Ankara, as well as dedicated beauty stores, Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols in Liverpool, is a significant move for the online e-commerce platform.

Harvey Nichols to join Farfetch platform

José Neves, founder and chief executive of Farfetch added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Harvey Nichols as they join the Farfetch platform and mark the launch of our department store offering. Throughout its history, Harvey Nichols has been known as the ultimate fashion destination for customers who love cutting-edge fashion and an incredible curation of the world’s best brands.

“I’ve long admired Harvey Nichols as a company that challenges established retail thinking and practice. With our partnership, Harvey Nichols is proving its forward-thinking approach in a way that will benefit lovers of fashion all around the world.”

Natalie Massenet, co-chair of the Board of Farfetch said: “Bringing such an iconic and much-loved department store to Farfetch is a strategic milestone for both companies, as well as a win for their customers globally.

“Farfetch is proving it is truly the technology platform for the whole luxury fashion industry – from gorgeous boutiques with incredible curation, to the world’s most loved designers and luxury brands and now, department stores like Harvey Nichols who for almost 200 years have built a devoted following and are innovating for the future and for their customers’ changing needs.”

The move follows Farfetch signing a global deal with Burberry, which will see the luxury British fashion house expanding its international distribution to 150 counties, as well integrating Burberry’s technology into the Farfetch API, the platform's operating system so that its entire global inventory will be available through Farfetch's online platform.

While Chanel inked a strategic partnership last month to enhance its retail store experience with Farfetch Store of the Future technology.

Harvey Nichols is expecting to launch on Farfetch in the second half of 2018.

Image: courtesy of Harvey Nichols