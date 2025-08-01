Harvey Nichols unveils plans to transform Knightsbridge flagship

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has revealed the first stage of the transformation of its London flagship in Knightsbridge with a reimagined ground floor retail experience, as it looks to reassert itself as a global destination for fashion, accessories and creative innovation.

The new-look space, set to open in September, is described as a “significant evolution” for the British retailer, as it will introduce a “bold direction that blends fine and designer jewellery with a curated lifestyle offer”.

The space has been designed to “meet the shifting expectations of today’s discerning shopper,” and will bring together globally recognised designers, emerging talent and one-of-a-kind objects, “all within an environment that encourages creativity, individuality and discovery”.

The ground floor will be anchored by a curated jewellery edit, alongside a focused selection of elevated homeware and gifting, such as décor, artisan candles, sculptural vases, tabletop objects and books-as-art, chosen for being “standout, collectable pieces”.

Julia Goddard, chief executive of Harvey Nichols, said in a statement: “Unveiling the first phase in the substantial redevelopment of our Knightsbridge flagship marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of our brand.

“The ground floor will house a global destination for designer and fine jewellery, featuring a curated mix of established and emerging makers alongside exceptional lifestyle and design pieces. With the opening up of the windows and a new flexible experiential space, it offers a dynamic platform for unexpected collaborations and unique brand moments.”

CGI imagery of the Harvey Nichols flagship transformation plans Credits: Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols redesigning London flagship to cater for “today’s discerning shopper”

The redesign features a bold use of primary colour throughout the space, alongside adaptable, movable fixtures that allow for evolving brand collaborations and seasonal storytelling. It also includes a new installation by artist and designer Gary Card, designed to reflect the store’s “evolving creative vision”.

The ground floor windows will also be opened up, allowing more natural light to flood the retail space, while the prominent corner window at the junction of Knightsbridge and Sloane Street will become a dynamic pop-up space to spotlight exclusive brand moments and launches.

Kate Phelan, creative director at Harvey Nichols, added: “This is a pivotal moment for Harvey Nichols. The new ground floor is about more than product – it’s a statement of intent. We’re creating an experience that feels relevant, exciting and, above all, individual. This is just the beginning of what’s to come.”

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols has stores in London, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Dublin. Internationally, the British retailer has stores in Hong Kong, Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait and Doha.