Haus Labs by Lady Gaga expands in Europe

Science-driven, clean make-up brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is expanding across 12 new countries in Europe with Sephora.

The beauty brand will arrive in Sephora stores and online from March 26 in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. It will also be online only in Switzerland, Greece, Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The move comes after a successful launch in the UK with Sephora, as Lady Gaga’s brand is already sold exclusively at Sephora in the US and Canada.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga foundation Credits: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has become known for its science-forward products utilising patent-pending proprietary ingredients, including fermented arnica, which is 860 percent more potent than traditional arnica that visibly reduces redness, inflammation, and environmental stress on the skin.

The European expansion will feature the full assortment from the beauty brand, 125 products across nine key categories in colour and complexion, including foundation, concealer, highlighter, lip, and blush products.

Ben Jones, chief executive of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, said in a statement: “Europe is a critical milestone for Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. We are honoured to be exclusive with the global retail powerhouse, Sephora. With the launch of Sephora App previews across Europe, we begin the march toward taking our brand to the world on March 26.

“We will enable new consumers to see, touch and feel our products at Sephora, showing them that Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is a leader at the forefront of art, science, beauty and technology.”

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga blush Credits: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

Sylvie Moreau, president of Sephora Europe and the Middle East, added: “After the successful launch in Sephora UK, we are very excited to launch Haus Labs by Lady Gaga in our European market.

“At Sephora, we are constantly looking for innovative brands to bring to our customers. We are confident they will be thrilled to discover the creative and inspiring world of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and thrilled to experience the brand’s game-changing formulas.”