Haus Labs by Lady Gaga to launch exclusively at Sephora UK

The make-up brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is to debut in the UK, exclusively at Sephora UK, next month.

Lady Gaga’s brand, which is already sold exclusively at Sephora in the US and Canada, will be available from the beauty emporium’s new UK store at Westfield White City and online at Sepora.co.uk from June 6.

The viral and award-winning Haus Labs beauty brand offers products in nine key categories across colour and complexion, and the UK line-up will include all 51 shades of Triclone Skintech Foundation, which has become a viral hit on TikTok with more than nine billion views.

Image: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

“I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry make-up to the UK, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora,” said Lady Gaga in a statement. “At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance make-up.”

Sylvie Moreau, president of Sephora Europe and the Middle East, added: “We are very excited to launch Haus Labs by Lady Gaga exclusively in the UK market. At Sephora, we are constantly looking for innovative brands to bring to our customers. We are confident they will be thrilled to discover the creative and inspiring world of Haus Labs and thrilled to experience the brand’s game-changing formulas.”

The make-up brand will be available from Sephora from June 6. The retailer will also be hosting an evening with Haus Labs global artistry director Sarah Tanno, who will be conducting a pro make-up tutorial at Sephora Westfield.

Image: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga