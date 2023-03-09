Heaven by Marc Jacobs is coming to London

Heaven, Marc Jacobs' Gen Z line, is set to open its first store in London.

So far, the brand has only been available directly through its own store in Los Angeles, online and in the Marc Jacobs flagship on Madison Avenue in New York. In addition, there are retailers such as Dover Street Market in New York, Los Angeles and London as well as Bookmark in Tokyo and SKP in Beijing that stock the label. On 10 March, Heaven will open its first store in Europe, the brand announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The shop is located at 10 Brewer Street, in the trendy Soho area.

Alongside the range at Dover Street Market London, Heaven was also present in the UK via a number of collaborations. While there have already been several models created with British shoe label Dr. Martens, earlier this year the brand also collaborated with menswear designer Kiko Kostadinov, who is based in London.

In addition to its own collections and collaborations, the new London store will offer products from the bookseller Climax, which has also already worked with Heaven, the New York brand Sandy Liang, the London brand Jerks and the jewellery brand BB.Smith.

Whether the store is a longer-term concept or just a temporary space is not entirely clear. Marc Jacobs has not yet responded to an enquiry from FashionUnited.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs was launched at the end of 2020 and revives the aesthetic of the 90s and early 2000s for a younger target group. Heaven sees itself as a "polysexual collection" and therefore also has a two-headed teddy bear as its logo.

