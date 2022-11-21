Herschel Supply opens first retail store in the US

Canadian-based accessories brand Herschel Supply has opened its first-ever US retail store in New York’s Flatiron District.

The backpack brand opened a 2,500-square-foot store at 138 Fifth Avenue, where the iconic Flatiron Building splits Broadway and 5th Avenue in New York, as the brand looks to strengthen its North American retail expansion.

The store has been designed by the brand’s co-founder’s brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack in collaboration with its in-house design team and lead designer Rye Johnson to create an immersive customer experience “that mirrors the distinctive energy of New York City”.

The result is a vibrant design that mixes old and new, with a large LED screen showcasing the brand’s latest campaign imagery alongside reclaimed oak tables, glass-blown bocci lights, orange-painted stairs, vintage furniture and a tile-wrapped cash desk and dressing rooms.

There is also a dedicated area of the store to house the brand’s rotating Artist in Residence programme, featuring a large-scale gallery wall and additional lounge space for artists to expand their installations. The first Artist in Residence at the store will be local artist and writer Kalena Burwell.

In addition, the store has a 1,200-square-foot space to host community events.

Lyndon Cormack, managing director and co-founder of Herschel Supply, said in a statement: “Opening a store in New York City has been a goal of ours since we launched the brand. There’s no city in the world that celebrates people on the move like New York, from local commuters to travellers across the globe.”

The store offers one of the world's largest selections of Herschel products, from its bestselling backpack collection to everyday essentials such as wallets and headwear. It also houses the newly launched apparel line, Herschel Supply Uniform, and the brand’s range of travel options, including luggage, duffles, and accessories.

