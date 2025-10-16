Hestra: Swedish glove brand opens stores in Germany and the USA

Swedish glove brand Hestra Gloves is opening its first stores in Germany and the United States.

The German store is located at Sendlinger Straße 7 in Munich and is the family-owned company's first outside Scandinavia, Hestra announced on Thursday. But this is only the first step in its international expansion. Munich will be followed by Boulder, Colorado, the next store to join the network of locations that includes shops in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo and Copenhagen.

In Munich, the brand offers a selection of technical ski and outdoor gloves, as well as lifestyle-oriented models for everyday urban life, across a 60 square metre retail space.

Hestra store in Munich Credits: Hestra

“With the store in Munich, we are making Hestra tangible outside of Scandinavia for the first time and strengthening our brand in a significant market with a strong outdoor and fashion culture,” said Niklas Magnusson, head of direct-to-consumer and a fourth-generation glove maker from the Magnusson family. “The new opening marks an important milestone in our international brand development.”

About Hestra

Behind Hestra is the family business Martin Magnusson & Co AB, founded in 1936. It is now run by the third and fourth generations of the Magnusson family and currently employs around 750 people. The brand name is derived from the company's origins, as it is based in Hestra, Sweden.

From there, the design and development of gloves for skiing, outdoor, fashion and workwear is managed. Production takes place in its own factories. More than 2.7 million pairs of gloves are produced there annually.

The company is represented in over 40 countries and has subsidiaries in the US, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Cambodia and Vietnam.

