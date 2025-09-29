Highsnobiety discontinues retail

The platform, owned by Berlin-based online retailer Zalando, is ceasing its commerce operations at the end of the year, Highsnobiety announced on Tuesday. The company intends to refocus on publishing, the sector that established Highsnobiety as a leading name in sneakers and streetwear, and its cultural agency business. This move coincides with Highsnobiety's 20th anniversary.

The restructuring will also impact staff. Approximately 50 roles in retail and “adjacent departments” within the company are affected. Highsnobiety is working closely with the affected employees during the transition period and will continue to support them through this change, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the flagship store on Berlin's prestigious Unter den Linden boulevard will also be reconceptualised. The store, which only opened last March, will become a space for temporary pop-ups and experiences. These will include Highsnobiety product activations and collaborations with various brands.

Closure of online shop

“Highsnobiety has always been about helping our community understand what’s new and next — and helping brands earn credibility with the audiences that matter most,” said David Fischer, Founder and CEO. “Over the past five years, we’ve proven our ability to create cultural moments that resonate far beyond traditional publishing. As we look ahead, our energy belongs squarely there.”

Highsnobiety launched its e-commerce business in 2019 to complement its editorial content with a curated offering of fashion and lifestyle products. This included various in-house collections and collaborations with notable brands. However, the company has now concluded that its “greatest long-term impact lies in shaping culture, not in operating a third-party retail model,” according to the statement.

This appears to be reflected in the company's performance. The publishing and agency divisions currently constitute the majority of Highsnobiety's business. The challenging market conditions and weak consumer sentiment are also likely contributing factors.